Major change coming to 'dangerous' Arroyo Grande intersection

During the school year, many Harloe Elementary School students cross the intersection of Halcyon Road and Fair Oaks Avenue to get to class.

“Accidents [happen] all the time right there," said Rick Wetmore, who lives near the school and says it’s a dangerous area for drivers and pedestrians. "They had a car in the school one time, you know, in the school yard. Speed limit's too high.”

With the school on one side of Fair Oaks and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital on the other, Wetmore says it’s a busy intersection, adding that it’s been about 15 years since he first heard about potential changes.

“It's a very dangerous one right now, and I'm actually looking forward to the roundabout," Wetmore said.

City leaders have been working on the Halcyon Complete Streets project since 2013. Bids went out on May 11 of this year for construction on the project, including the largest part: a roundabout at Halcyon and Fair Oaks, which would replace the stoplights at the intersection.

“We've observed opportunities to make that road more accessible for pedestrians and for cyclists, and we were concerned about safety considerations at Halcyon and Fair Oaks," said Shannon Sweeney, Arroyo Grande City Engineer.

While some neighbors say they’re concerned with crossing a road that is always in motion, Sweeney says studies show there is a 75% reduction in crashes in roundabouts compared with intersections.

She says extra safety measures are being taken due to the roundabout’s proximity to the hospital and school.

“We added additional safety features, such as rapid rectangular flashing beacons, so that there is more visibility of pedestrians attempting to cross the street," Sweeney said. "There's also a splitter island so that pedestrians only need to pay attention to cars going in one direction at a time.”

Wetmore says the community is divided on the plans, but he feels it will be an improvement to the intersection’s efficiency and safety.

“There’s kids around, and I think it's going to be better, I really do," Wetmore said. "I hope it calms it, and that's what it's supposed to be doing."