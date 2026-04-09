Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Arroyo Grande crash

On Wednesday, April 8, around 8 p.m., police say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on the 1100 block of W. Branch St.

Police say the motorcyclist went to a hospital with major injuries, where he remained in serious, but stable condition. The drivers of the other involved cars remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is encouraged to contact the investigator, Detective Tim Ramirez at 805-473-5110.