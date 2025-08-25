Mustang Waterpark offers free admission to first responders

Mustang Waterpark in Arroyo Grande is offering free admission to all active first responders as a gesture of appreciation for their service.

The promotion was held this Saturday and Sunday, and is set to continue next weekend on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Officials say the promotion applies to all active firefighters, EMTs, and police officers.

Bill Thoming, the co-owner of Mustang Waterpark, told KSBY that the event was a great way to say "thank you" to local first responders amid the ongoing battle against the Gifford Fire.

“We love giving back to the community when we can. It's been a heavy burden on us. You know, we had to close for eight days during the fire. So, it's just [...] a way for us to give back to the community," Thoming said.

Organizers say first responders planning to visit the waterpark next weekend should bring their badge or first responder ID to qualify for the promotion.