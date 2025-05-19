New grant funding broadens local students' career possibilities

SLO Partners is a San Luis Obispo County Office of Education program. It was recently awarded a grant from the Uplift Central Coast Catalyst program to help local students become skilled in unique careers.

"The uplift program is state funds [that] help with economic development and especially in up-and-coming sectors like aerospace and advanced manufacturing," said Michael Specchierla, SLO Partners executive director. "The aerospace and precision manufacturing industry are the fastest growing sectors in our local region right now."

The grant will fund boot camps and apprenticeships offered by SLO Partners. The boot camps, which are being piloted at Arroyo Grande High School, teach high school students skills for in-demand careers that don't necessarily require a four-year degree.

"These industries need engineers. They also need technicians to work with these engineers. It's typically six technicians to every engineer to get a project off the ground," Specchierla said. "We're helping develop these technicians that work with the engineers in these advanced manufacturing programs."

There are also hands on classes like wood shop, auto-shop, and welding, in hopes of making a clearer connection between high school students and local employers.

Joe Beas is a senior at Arroyo Grande High School and he tells me that the classes have helped him find his niche.

"And you could just try and see what you like. And I felt like it helped me a lot because I found something I really liked and I would like to pursue it as a career," Beas said.

"It teaches them skills that they can learn and become successful, but it also gives them a sense of confidence in which they feel prepared when they go take an advanced welding class and they feel prepared when they go on a job site," shared teacher Josh Rodrigues.

SLO Partners was one of 36 Central Coast initiatives that was awarded funding from Uplift's pool of $9 million.