New housing complex approved in Arroyo Grande

City leaders in Arroyo Grande have approved a new housing development across from Heritage Park. On the corner of Nelson and Short street, the buildings will be add-ons to the current building on the lot.

The new homes will take up part of the lot already owned by the developers and are set to include 2 duplexes, each with two studio apartments and four 2-bedroom attached ADUs.

With a total of 8 new homes, some residents tell me they’re worried about the amount of housing coming to the area.

Macy Betita lives across the street from the location.

“I had some concerns about how dense the project was, how many units were in there, and how that could affect everybody," Betita said.

According to the Planning Commission’s meeting on the development, there will be two parking spaces per structure for each studio. Parking for the two-bedroom units isn’t required on site because, as ADUs, they have a state law exemption.

Some locals have expressed their worries about parking online, but Brian Goodell, who lives across the street from the space, says it won’t be an issue.

“Everyone sort of figures it out," Goodell said. "I don't understand, really, what the big issue is. I mean, we'll probably be impacted the most because as you drive out here, they're going to go right there. As they drive out, they're going to look for a parking spot right on our street, right in front of our house. I'm okay with it as long as it's going to help the community.”

Goodell said he spoke at the Planning Commission’s meeting because the intention behind the new units is important to him. He said there’s a need for smaller homes for smaller families in the area.

“If you look around this neighborhood, I mean, there are very few houses that are 1 or 2 bedroom houses or studios," Goodell said. "A young family or a new couple or kids moving back to the area don't have those opportunities to have that type of housing.”

Goodell’s neighbor, Marcy Betita, said she supports more housing, but is worried about the appearance of the units. She said the current designs do not match the historic charm and integrity of the area, despite the planning commission ruling it’s consistent with the village design conditions.

"The building might be compliant, but it doesn't really fit," Betita said. "I just think that maybe going back to the drawing board and trying to add some elements to make it blend better, it could be good for the city and how the village moves forward.”

The developers are a local Arroyo Grande family, and Goodell said it makes him feel more comfortable about the build.

“I think it's going to be very good that we have a local family that's committed to our area," Goodell said.

Although the planning commission has approved the project, Betita said she intends to keep fighting for the historic feel for houses in the area. As of now, there is no word on when the project will be completed. KSBY reached out to the developer but has not heard back yet.

We will continue to follow this story as the build progresses.