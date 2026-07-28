New quesadilla chain restaurant opens its second location in Arroyo Grande

Press Quesadilla Grill marked a new milestone on Monday, July 27 with the opening of its second location in Arroyo Grande at 929 Rancho Pkwy.

They opened a location in San Luis Obispo back in November of 2024.

The restaurant is defined by its highly customizable menu, which offers a wide variety of choices, including quesadillas, salads, bowls, and burritos.

Ayden Gregory/Ayden Gregory Press Quesadilla Grill Photo by Ayden Gregory 3-20-25

At the heart of the brand's commitment to quality is its preparation process, featuring fresh-pressed tortillas, herb-infused proteins, and fire-grilled salsas, all crafted with the goal of elevating standard fast-casual food into something more intentional and refined.

Chip Anderson, CFO and Partner at Heritage Restaurant Brands, talked about the importance of the new location, stating that the opening of the second location is an "incredibly meaningful moment."

“Watching this dream come to life, with such encouraging feedback along the way, fills us with gratitude and excitement,” said Anderson.

Ayden Gregory Press Quesadilla Grill Beach Shoot Photo by Ayden Gregory 5-14-25

The company has already established its future growth plans by signing several franchise development agreements.

They are currently planning to enter major regions such as San Diego, Orange County, Sacramento, and Modesto.

Additionally, they will expand into Phoenix, Arizona, marking their first move outside of California.

Greg Graber, CEO and Founder of HRB, said that their reason for wanting to expand is because, "the joy of the California Central Coast is something worth sharing," and that opening their next location in Arroyo Grande “is the next step in a promising journey.”