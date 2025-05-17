Police to hold DUI checkpoint in Arroyo Grande Saturday evening

Officials from the Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD) report that a DUI Checkpoint will be in place on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the Arroyo Grande city limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to AGPD.

Authorities say the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Chief of Police Michael Martinez said in a press release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

AGPD reports that impaired driving is not just from alcohol or marijuana; some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving, according to the agency.

Officials say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.