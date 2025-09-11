Potential scam targets water customers in Arroyo Grande

City officials in Arroyo Grande say there is a scam going around their community and it's all related to your water.

"People going door to door claiming it's contaminated," said Shane Taylor, the utilities manager for the City of Arroyo Grande.

Scammers are reportedly knocking on doors, falsely claiming the city's water is contaminated, and then trying to sell water treatment products.

"Door-to-door scams hold that special position, being that you've got someone right in your face, and you have to deal with it," said Richard Copelan from the Better Business Bureau.

He says door-to-door scams are not uncommon, and adds that there are a few ways to help you identify a scam before you fall for it.

"Always check identification," Copelan said. "This is where the good old power of the internet comes in. You've got your phone right there, and say, 'Hey can I see your ID?' If it's a legit person, they should have no hesitation to produce that."

The Arroyo Grande Public Works Department says its employees do not go door-to-door, and that you can confirm your water is safe to drink on its website.

"We test weekly for bacteriological sampling throughout the city," Taylor said. "We have a random sample, about 22 sample stations that we rotate. We take five samples every week."

Sample results from this week show all five testing sites came back negative for Coliform and E. Coli, the bacteria the city tests for.

"Rest assured, we're on the job 24/7 to make sure our water here in Arroyo Grande is 100% safe," Taylor said.

Arroyo Grande isn't the only city experiencing this type of scam. Santa Maria officials are also warning their residents to be aware.

If you come across this scam, you are encouraged to report it.