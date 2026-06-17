Prescribed burn planned this week to reduce wildfire risk in Arroyo Grande

A prescribed burn to reduce wildfire risk is planned in Arroyo Grande this week, weather permitting.

The Five Cities Fire Authority will be conducting the prescribed pile burning operation along The Pike on Friday, June 19.

It was initially scheduled to take place on May 31 but was postponed due to unfavorable burning conditions.

Fire officials say the purpose of this project is to reduce the buildup of eucalyptus slash along The Pike, as eucalyptus slash can be particularly hazardous because of its high content of volatile oils, increasing its flammability and wildfire risk.

Throughout the prescribed burn, Five Cities Fire Authority staff will be on scene, and a permit has been issued by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD). Should weather conditions and/or air quality become unfavorable, the burn may be canceled and rescheduled.

With the possibility of fire equipment and personnel present along roadways, motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

Smoke will be visible during the burn between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The burn will be done in coordination with the City of Arroyo Grande and Temple of the People – Halcyon Township in Oceano.

