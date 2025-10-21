Public seminar on scam prevention in Arroyo Grande

Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) is partnering with state regulatory agencies to help protect Californians from a growing number of scams targeting independent contractors, consumers, and small business owners.

The public is invited to attend a free scam prevention seminar on Wednesday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the South County Regional Center, located at 800 W. Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

In collaboration with the Contractors State License Board, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, and the California Department of Insurance, the event will cover several topics including:

Scams targeting independent contractors

Identity theft prevention strategies

Fraudulent email and text messaging

Insurance scams

Mail fraud

Experts from participating state agencies will be on hand to present information, answer questions, and provide guidance on recognizing and reporting scams.

The seminar is free and open to the public. RSVP is required for in-person attendance: Senior Scam Stopper Seminar