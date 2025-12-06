Road closures ahead of Arroyo Grande’s annual Holiday Parade

Arroyo Grande’s annual Holiday Parade takes place this Sunday, December 7.

Starting at 5 p.m., floats, community groups, businesses, and marching bands will make their way through the Village. The parade starts at Olohan Alley, continues onto Mason Street and ends at 200 W. Branch Street.

Prior to the parade is the Jingle Bell Dash. Kids from preschool through 6th grade will race through the Village, chasing the Grinch. Registration opens at 3 p.m. outside Humdinger Brewing and the races start shortly after 4 p.m.

Visitors to the Village on Sunday should be aware of the following road closures due to the festivities:

