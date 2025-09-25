Road closures announced for Arroyo Grande’s 86th annual Harvest Festival

Arroyo Grande residents and visitors should prepare for traffic delays this week as road closures go into effect for the 86th Annual Harvest Festival and Parade.
According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, road closures will begin Thursday, September 25 at 5 p.m., and continue through the weekend. The festival, taking place on Friday and Saturday, September 26–27, is expected to draw large crowds to the downtown area.
The most significant closure will be Olohan Alley, where the event will be taking place. It will be closed from Thursday at 5 p.m. until approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 28. Additional closures will occur on Saturday, September 27, beginning at 6 a.m. and potentially lasting until 6 p.m. These include:
- E. Grand Avenue, east of the Hwy. 101 overpass
- South Mason Street from East Branch Street to Poole Street
- North Mason Street from East Branch Street to Talley Ho
- West and East Branch Street from Rodeo Drive to Mason Street
- Wesley Avenue
- Bridge Street
- Nelson Street from Traffic Way to Mason Street
- Short Street from Nelson Street to the end of the street
Drivers should plan alternate routes and expect delays throughout the festival period.
The Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival has been a community tradition since 1937, celebrating the region’s agricultural roots. This year’s event will feature local vendors, a scarecrow contest, a baking competition, and a variety of family-friendly entertainment. Entrance to the festival is free and the event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday!
Click here to find more information on vendors and events throughout the weekend!