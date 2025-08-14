Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rugged Radios hosts fundraiser for cancer patients

Rugged Radios, located in Arroyo Grande, recently hosted an interactive, live-streamed fundraising event. The shop was wrapping up its three-week-long special sale of its pink, limited-edition radio. All proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

“They're truly helping our community, and you know what? We have a local business here, and this is our part. This is our way of saying thank you, so that's why every single year we do this special one-day pink radio program," said Greg Cottrell, the president and founder of Rugged Radios.

During the event, local patients with cancer shared their heartfelt testimonials, which were live-streamed all over the world. As donations were made in real time, nurses, physicians, and leaders personally thanked donors by phone and online.

