San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Arroyo Grande man

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is searching for an at-risk Arroyo Grande man.

Eighty-six-year-old Michael Inglis was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 26, in the 1700 block of Chesapeake Place in rural Arroyo Grande.

Inglis is considered at risk because he suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department

Inglis is a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, and balding. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and slippers.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Search and Rescue unit is actively searching for Inglis. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.