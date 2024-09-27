Several streets to close ahead of Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

The 85th annual Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival and Parade is set to take place this weekend, and city officials say several roads in and around the downtown village area will be closed for the event.

Starting Thursday at 5 p.m., Olohan Alley will be closed off until Sunday at 8 a.m.

On Saturday, the Arroyo Grande Police Department and the City’s Public Works Department will close more roads to allow for the full day of events.

Road Closures from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 include:



E. Grand Avenue, east of the Hwy. 101 overpass

West and East Branch Street from Rodeo Drive to Mason Street

Old Ranch Road from West Branch Street to about halfway up the road

Wesley Street between Larchmont and West Branch Street

Traffic Way from West Branch Street to Station Way

Mason Street from Le Point Street to Poole Street

Road Closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 include:



Nelson Street from Mason Street to Bridge Street

Poole Street from Mason Street to Traffic Way

Short Street from Nelson Street to the end of the street

Bridge Street from East Branch Street to Traffic Way

City officials say there will also be designated parking for individuals with disabilities at the city parking lot off of Le Point Street, to the rear of Council Chambers.

More information about the festival itself can be found on the event's website.