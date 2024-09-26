Fall festivals, community walks and more going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend — Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th — plus a few extra!

Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

Friday and Saturday , Centennial Park Arroyo Grande

Celebrate the fall season at the Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival! Friday and Saturday Centennial Park will fill with live entertainment, food, contests, vendors and much more. Highlights include the Wiskerino contest, diaper Derby and the iconic parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Full details can be found here!

Goleta Lemon Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Girsh Park Goleta

Celebrate the history of Lemon production on the Central Coast at the Goleta Lemon Festival! From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Girsh Park will fill with vendor and community organization booths, live music, zesty food and drink plus on Saturday be sure to check out the Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show.

Full details can be found here!

100 Years of the Monday Club with Doors Open California

Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Monday Club Conservancy, San Luis Obispo

This year The Monday Club turns 100 years old and to celebrate you can enjoy tours, special film screenings as well as ceremonies Saturday and Sunday at the historic clubhouse on Monterey Street. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy the special centennial programming held in conjunction with Doors Open California.

Full details can be found here!

Killer Dueling Pianos Fundraiser

Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bianchi Winery, Paso Robles

Support the Paso Robles Library Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the Killer Dueling Pianos fundraiser. Bianchi Winery will fill with the musical performance, an included dinner, silent auction, drinks, dancing and more. Tickers are $100 per person.

Full details can be found here!

September Scramble

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Laguna Lake Golf Course, San Luis Obispo

Kids get excited to soar over hurdles, crawl through tunnels and scale climbing walls at the September Scramble. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. kids 5-13 can participate in this three quarter mile obstacle course with over 20 challenges across Laguna Lake Park.

Full details can be found here!

Growing Grounds Nursery September Succulent Celebration

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Growing Grounds Farm and Nursery, San Luis Obispo

Rare succulents and native plants will be on display and for sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Growing Grounds Nursery September Succulent Celebration. All proceeds will be used to support Transitions-Mental Health Association.

Full details can be found here!

Beautiful Minds Walk 2024

Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon, Laguna Middle School, San Luis Obispo

Saturday morning take on a 1.5 mile walk alongside the National Alliance on Mental Illness San Luis Obispo Chapter. This Beautiful Minds Walk begins at 9 a.m. and afterwards enjoy speakers, a silent auction, community booths and more until noon.

Full details can be found here!

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Saturday, registration opens at 9 a.m. walk begins at 10 a.m. Goleta Beach Park

Join the south coast community Saturday morning for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. On site registration begins at 9 a.m. and the 2 mile walk begins at 10 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Templeton Bus Tour

Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Templeton Museum

Hop aboard the iconic Templeton school bus for a tour of town followed by a reception with music, food, drinks, as well as time in the Templeton Historical Museum and blacksmith shop.

Full details can be found here!

Holes Screening

Saturday 2 p.m.

Enjoy the iconic film Holes Saturday afternoon at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. The film begins at 2 p.m. and stick around after for a conversation with the film director Andy Davis, author Louis Sachar and Zero actor Khleo Tomas.

Full details can be found here!

Fall Fest

Sunday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Downtown San Luis Obispo

Stroll through Downtown San Luis Obispo Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the first ever Fall Fest! Enjoy 20 retailers within the downtown core while tasting ciders, beers, wines, snacks and more! Tickets ate $110 per person and are only open to those 21 and up.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

Temps will remain mild through the weekend with temps beginning to heat up Sunday into early next week when interiors could once again reach the triple digits.

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!