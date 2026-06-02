SLO County Fire Department to conduct live fire training in Arroyo Grande

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department will conduct a live fire training in Arroyo Grande on June 2 through June 5.

The fire training will take place at an acquired structure located at 770 Valley Road in Arroyo Grande.

Community members may see smoke, flames or fire engine activity and are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Officials also recommend that nearby residents with health sensitivities keep windows closed during operations.

Four ignitions will be conducted daily, with five fire engines committed to the training.

According to officials, all burning will be done under approved permit, weather and air quality conditions.

The training offers the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and surrounding agencies the opportunity to train together in realistic fire conditions.

Crews will participate in tactical size-ups, fireground communication and other training opportunities.

Crews plan to conduct a full burn down of the structure on June 5 in the late afternoon.