Is desalination an option for the Central Coast? SLO County wants your input

San Luis Obispo County is looking at a new way to bring a dependable water supply to its residents. Through desalination, salt is taken out of ocean water, making it safe enough to drink.

“It makes sense since we literally live ten miles from a gigantic body of water,” said Arroyo Grande resident Luke Pew. “So I guess just as long as it's safe and consumable water, I’d be for it.”

Desalination is one of the ways the county is looking to find a drought-proof water supply and they’re looking for community input through a virtual meeting.

The meeting on Monday, September 15, will offer community feedback on desalination and other methods to bring consistent water to the area.

Courtney Howard, Water Resources Division Manager for San Luis Obispo County Public Works, says the community will have a chance to give feedback.

“Everyone will have a chance to answer questions and provide input on what they think about the different sites and what they think about the different screening criteria,” Howard said. “We can use that going forward in understanding what the community thinks about these different alternatives.”

The last time San Luis Obispo County considered desalination was in 2015.

Arroyo Grande resident Andi Perejda said he remembers the last time this effort was made.

“Well, we've talked about it in the past a lot, in different places on the coast, but I think it's pretty expensive to set up,” Perejda said.

“For a regional supply project like the sea, you know, those partnerships and the ability to fund it is very challenging,” Howard said. “At the same time, you know, you've got to weigh that against the cost of, of turning on the tap and nothing coming out.”

If a feasibility study decides desalination is the best method for the county, a rough timeline shows it will take about 20 years before it’s fully functioning.

“I think good leadership is actually to make the best decisions for the future,” Pew said. “So I think, you know, even though that would potentially not be in place in 2045, I mean, that's the role of leadership.”

For more information on how to join the upcoming virtual meeting, visit the San Luis Obispo County Public Works website.