SLO Fire Safe Council, Arroyo Grande and Five Cities Fire Authority begin hazardous fuel reduction

Hazardous fuel reduction work will begin in Arroyo Grande on the James Way Oak Habitat & Wildlife Preserve, also known as the James Way Open Space, starting Oct. 13.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council, the City of Arroyo Grande, and the Five Cities Fire Authority are collaborating to mitigate the threat of wildfires in the community.

Officials say that by removing ladder fuels and creating defensible space around neighboring homes, the project will result in a shaded fuel break. The hazardous fuel reduction work will also include the improvement of emergency ingress and egress along James Way and the reduction of flammable vegetation.

Within the coming months, hazardous fuel reduction will take place on Miller Way and Via La Barranca, as well as Old Ranch Road, Mercedes Lane and Rodeo Drive.

An environmental survey of the site took place on Oct. 8, and the project itself is grant-funded by the San Luis Obispo Community Fire Safe Council.