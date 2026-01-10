Southbound Highway 101 ramp closures in Arroyo Grande begin Sunday, January 11

Beginning on Sunday, January 11, at 7 p.m., the Grand Avenue on-ramp and Fair Oaks Avenue off-ramp on southbound Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande will be closed for a project to improve infrastructure through the Pismo Beach – Nipomo corridor.

The Grand Ave. on-ramp is scheduled to be closed for one week.

Drivers on southbound Highway 101 will be able to take the Halcyon Road or Grand Avenue exits to get to Fair Oaks Ave.

The infrastructure project will improve the pavement and drainage systems, create bikeways, and enhance safety for highway workers.