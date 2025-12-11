SWAT team serves search warrant in Arroyo Grande, man arrested

A man was arrested during the service of a search warrant in Arroyo Grande early Wednesday morning.

The San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team served the warrant at a home in the 200 block of Spruce Street. It was reportedly related to a felony investigation being conducted by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police say Christopher Folks was taken into custody on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine with priors and a felony probation violation.

Folks, 61, was being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.