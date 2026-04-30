Teen sues Planet Fitness after police announce investigation into hidden recordings

An 18-year-old who says she was one of dozens of women allegedly filmed without their knowledge at Planet Fitness in Arroyo Grande filed a lawsuit this week against the gym.

Police announced earlier this month that a suspect had been identified and more than 50 videos showing women inside tanning and red-light therapy rooms at the gym were found during a forensic review.

The filmings are alleged to have taken place between January and December of last year.

Accoridng to the lawsuit, the woman notified police after seeing someone filming her while she was inside a tanning bed.

She claims Planet Fitness allowed it to happen and alleges the company is responsible for gross negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit also alleges the company violated a California Civil Rights law.

The lawsuit is seeking financial compensation and demanding changes at the gym.

Police have not identified the suspect or said whether an arrest was made.

KSBY News contacted Planet Fitness for comment on the lawsuit and is awaiting a response.

Previously, the gym franchise told KSBY, "At Planet Fitness, the safety and privacy of our members is our top priority, and we do not tolerate inappropriate behavior of any kind. We can confirm the franchise group has cancelled the member in question and is working closely with the local police in their investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, we refer any additional inquiries to the local authorities.”

KSBY News also reached out to the Arroyo Grande Police Department for an update on the investigation but has not heard back.