Two involved in murder of Arroyo Grande teen released on parole

A cross stands in Arroyo Grande in memory of 15-year-old Elyse Pahler, who was murdered in 1995.

Royce Casey and Jacob Delashumutt were two of the three teens convicted in her killing. Being found suitable for parole earlier this year, both recently walked out of prison for the first time in 30 years.

While it was the third time Casey was up for parole, it was the first time Governor Gavin Newsom did not block his release.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow opposed the release.

“Well, it's really disheartening,” Dow said. “For one, the impact of a crime like this on the family of Elyse Pahler, not to mention our community, because of the horrific nature of such a brutal, sadistic murder. Based on the crime alone, I think that none of these defendants should ever be released from prison. They should have to spend the rest of their life behind bars.”

Pahler family Elyse Pahler

Pahler was a freshman at Arroyo Grande High School when she was murdered. Reportedly influenced by death metal lyrics, Casey, Delashmutt and Joseph Fiorella lured the teen to a remote location where she was brutally murdered.

Casey’s attorney, Charles Carbone, says it isn’t the quantity of the sentence that shows justice has been served, but the quality. He believes Casey has done enough work on himself to become a functional member of society.

“I do believe that justice has been served by Mr. Casey being incarcerated for 30-plus years and by Mr. Casey doing that arduous, necessary work of rehabilitation,” Carbone said.

Despite his pleas to the governor to reverse the parole board's ruling, Dow said he cannot second-guess Newsom’s decision.

“To snuff away the life and to torture a young woman for that sadistic purposes, this kind of a horrific, sadistic, planned, sophisticated case warrants life in prison without the possibility of parole,” Dow said.

Carbone said Casey’s character throughout the parole process has been one of humility and seeking amends.

“I believe that justice has been served here, understanding that justice can never bring back Miss Pahler,” Carbone said. He adds that as part of Casey’s parole, he is unable to contact the Pahler family or return to San Luis Obispo County.

CDCR records show that in 2023, Fiorella was denied parole for at least three years. He is currently being held at High Desert State Prison and has a parole suitability hearing tentatively set for June 2026.

