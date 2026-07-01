Waldo scavenger hunt in Arroyo Grande

Twenty-five businesses in the Village of Arroyo Grande are participating in "Find Waldo Local in Arroyo Grande!" It's a free, family-friendly summer scavenger hunt running through July 31.

Starting July 1, community members can pick up a stamp card at Monarch Books listing all participating locations.

Each time a Waldo is spotted at a participating business, that shop stamps or signs the card.

People who collect 10 stamps or signatures can return to Monarch Books to claim a Waldo poster and a coupon.

“So, it really brings families together. We have a lot of families to do it together. There is no age limit on whoever wants to search for Waldo's. Whether you're a child or adult, you are all welcome to participate. But it's a fun way across the generations to bond over such an iconic character,” said Monarch Books employee Jessie Wathen.

The offer is available to the first 125 seekers only. Those who collect 20 or more stamps or signatures can enter a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes.

The grand-prize drawing will be held Friday, July 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Monarch Books.

There is no cost to participate.