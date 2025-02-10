Warming Center in Arroyo Grande opens Sunday evening ahead of cold temperatures

As the Central Coast prepares for a winter storm this week, colder temperatures are prompting the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to open up its Warming Center on Sunday evening.

The facility located at 1023 East Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande is offering its overnight guests a warm meal, a hot shower, and a safe place to sleep.

Pets with proof of vaccination are allowed in the Warming Center as well.

Guests can check in from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The facility closes at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Pickup services will reportedly be offered at the following locations on Sunday:



Pismo Outlet Bus Stop at 5:35 p.m.

Fin's Restaurant at 5:37 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:38 p.m.

Oceano Duck Pond at 5:40 p.m.

Arrive at 5CHC Warming Center at 6 p.m.

On Monday morning, guests can utilize the transportation service providing drop-offs at the following locations:

Depart 5CHC Warming Center at 6 a.m.

Oceano Duck Pond

Ramona Park

Fin's Restaurant

Pismo Beach Outlets Bus Stop

For more information about how you can donate or volunteer at the shelter, you can visit the 5CHC Warming Center's website.