Warming Center in Arroyo Grande opens Sunday evening ahead of cold temperatures

As the Central Coast prepares for a winter storm this week, colder temperatures are prompting the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to open up its Warming Center on Sunday evening.
The facility located at 1023 East Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande is offering its overnight guests a warm meal, a hot shower, and a safe place to sleep.
Pets with proof of vaccination are allowed in the Warming Center as well.
Guests can check in from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The facility closes at 7 a.m. on Monday.
Pickup services will reportedly be offered at the following locations on Sunday:
- Pismo Outlet Bus Stop at 5:35 p.m.
- Fin's Restaurant at 5:37 p.m.
- Ramona Park at 5:38 p.m.
- Oceano Duck Pond at 5:40 p.m.
- Arrive at 5CHC Warming Center at 6 p.m.
On Monday morning, guests can utilize the transportation service providing drop-offs at the following locations:
- Depart 5CHC Warming Center at 6 a.m.
- Oceano Duck Pond
- Ramona Park
- Fin's Restaurant
- Pismo Beach Outlets Bus Stop
For more information about how you can donate or volunteer at the shelter, you can visit the 5CHC Warming Center's website.