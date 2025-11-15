Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming center in Arroyo Grande to be open on Saturday during the storm

5Cities Homeless Coalition
The Arroyo Grande Women's Center is located at 211 Vernon St off West Branch Street. It will open Monday evening, November 7 at 5:30 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. It will open again the following night, Tuesday, November 8 during the same hours
The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will open its warming center on Saturday, November 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The warming center is located at 1023 East Grand Ave.

Free transportation will be provided by Ride On. This is the current pick-up schedule.

  • 5:20 p.m. – The Duck Pond in Oceano
  • 5:30 p.m. – Fin's Restaurant in Grover Beach
  • 5:40 p.m. – Pismo Outlets
  • 5:50 p.m. – Ramona Park
  • Arrives at 5CHC Warming Center: 6:10 p.m.

On Sunday Morning, shuttles will depart the 5CHC Warming Center at 7:00 a.m.

The Warming Center will open on future dates if there’s a 50% or higher chance of rain, or if temperatures are forecast to drop to 38 degrees or below.

