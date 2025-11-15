Warming center in Arroyo Grande to be open on Saturday during the storm

The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will open its warming center on Saturday, November 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The warming center is located at 1023 East Grand Ave.

Free transportation will be provided by Ride On. This is the current pick-up schedule.

5:20 p.m. – The Duck Pond in Oceano

5:30 p.m. – Fin's Restaurant in Grover Beach

5:40 p.m. – Pismo Outlets

5:50 p.m. – Ramona Park

Arrives at 5CHC Warming Center: 6:10 p.m.

On Sunday Morning, shuttles will depart the 5CHC Warming Center at 7:00 a.m.

The Warming Center will open on future dates if there’s a 50% or higher chance of rain, or if temperatures are forecast to drop to 38 degrees or below.