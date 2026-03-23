Water rescue underway at Lopez Lake

Emergency crews are actively searching for a victim following a witnessed submersion at Lopez Lake on Sunday.

CAL FIRE and San Luis Obispo County Fire responded to the reported water rescue at around 4:20 p.m. A full water rescue response, including the USAR team, is gridding the area.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the ongoing search. Crews are using boats, jet skis, drones, paddleboards, and rescue swimmers.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely.