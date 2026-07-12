What you need to know ahead of an extreme heat watch

Rising temperatures across the Central Coast are increasing the risk of wildfires and dangerous heat-related illnesses.

An extreme heat watch headed our way is expected to bring with it thunderstorms and humidity, according to KSBY’s evening meteorologist Jim Castillo.

With the upcoming changes, Damon Dunn and his daughter said they’re keeping wildfires in mind.

“California's burned up already as are, you know, some parts of Utah and Colorado," Dunn said. "So we do take precautions. We've got goats in the backyard that do a very good job of weed abatement for us.”

I spoke to Captain Eva Grady with CALFIRE about one of the biggest threats crews are most concerned about, and it isn’t the heat. It’s thunderstorms.

Sudden downdrafts from a storm can send winds in every direction, Grady said, creating deadly fire conditions that crews must be ready for.

“Now we prepare for that; we expect it," Grady said. "We talk about it in our briefings on fires when there are thunder cells in the area because it's such a scary situation.”

Grady said people can stay safe in higher temperatures by keeping hydrated and understanding that even in overcast weather, you’re still exposed to the sun.

Unfortunately, most people wait too long to replenish their fluids. By the time your body starts really craving something to drink, you’re likely already headed into trouble.

“Dehydration, that's a big one we see with our own people because when you're thirsty, you're already way behind the curve," Grady said. "So having water and staying hydrated well beforehand, the day before, and continuously drinking water…”

For Dunn and his family, they’re finding other ways to beat the heat this week.

He suggests wearing extra sunscreen and using shade coverings.

“[We will] bring out the slip and slide for the backyard," he said.

For wildfire preparedness information and safety tips during the heat, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.