Where's Waldo? Attracting shoppers to the Village of Arroyo Grande

The Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project has closed a main thoroughfare in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

“I feel like the construction can be a little scary and people usually try to avoid going into places that are under construction," said Veronica Tagre, co-owner of The Haven, a secondhand clothing store.

While work has been underway for the last two months, several business owners say they have yet to see a dip in sales. They credit the steady flow of customers to incentives like the annual Where’s Waldo? search.

Monarch Books has hosted the Where's Waldo? promotion for the last three years. Owner Taneesha Regez says it has become a highly anticipated activity for locals every year.

“It is especially helpful in encouraging locals and tourists alike to visit downtown during the bridge construction,” Regez said.

Lani Briceland's store, Branch Street Antiques, is among the shops that participate in the game.

“We're the only store that is below street level, so sometimes it can be difficult for people to find us," Briceland said. "This is a way for people to discover us that wouldn't have otherwise come into the store.”

Tagre said the search for Waldo serves a dual purpose – celebrating local commerce and bringing the small business community together during a major project.

“I love our little community here,” she said.

“There's a lot of fun momentum, camaraderie between business owners, which I’m so grateful for, and I feel like communication is in a good place right now,” said Alex Creswell, owner of Neighbors General Store.

Creswell says the majority of her customers are locals supporting small businesses.

“It's been great just to kind of see the community out and about and really, you know, interact with a lot of people,” she said.

Shopper Macy Burton and her daughters spent Tuesday looking for Waldo.

“We love the village, and we want it to thrive," Burton said. "We live in the village. We love it. Anything we can do to support it and keep it thriving, we're going to do.”

She says that while there is traffic, detours in the area are helpful.

“We are not letting it stop us at all," Burton said. "We know it's going to be better, and it's going to be worth all the pain right now.”