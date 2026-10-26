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Who did it? Murder mystery event returns to Arroyo Grande Village

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KSBY
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A murder mystery took over Arroyo Grande Village over the weekend.

Participants learned that a beloved volunteer fire captain was found dead by the swinging bridge after a big storm. Their mission was to find out who did it.

They started by picking up a 1927 newspaper at Monarch Books. The paper held clues, characters, and rules.

Then, they visited different participating shops to question the suspects.

Participants turned in their guesses by Sunday afternoon. Those who cracked the case were entered into a grand-prize drawing.

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