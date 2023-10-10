At least two transgender women will compete for Miss Universe

At least two transgender women will compete in Miss Universe 2023.

Marina Machete became the first transgender woman to win Miss Portugal last week. She will join Rikkie Valerie Kollé on stage, who became the first transgender woman to win Miss Netherlands in July.

The two will compete for the Miss Universe crown on Nov. 18 in El Salvador. The event will feature a total of 90 women from around the world.

"I'm so proud to be representing my country," Machete said in a video message on Instagram.

"I just want to say that just like the universe, your possibilities in life are limitless, so don't limit yourself to any dream that you have," she said.

Machete is a 28-year-old flight attendant.

Kollé also expressed pride and gratitude for the opportunity to compete for the Miss Universe title.

"I have made my community proud and showed that it is possible," she wrote on Instagram following her Miss Netherlands win.

The Miss Universe pageant has allowed transgender participants since 2012.

In 2018, the first transgender contestant took the stage. Ángela Maria Ponce Camacho represented Spain in the pageant.

A transgender contestant has never won the Miss Universe pageant.

