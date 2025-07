1,717 Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) customers near Atascadero are experiencing a power outage Saturday morning, according to the company's Outage Center.

The outage is affecting residents living near Highway 41 between Atascadero and Creston, as far south as Rocky Canyon Trail and as far north as Geneseo Road.

PG&E reports that the loss of power began at 9:45 a.m.

The company says it is investigating the cause of the outage. An estimated time of restoration was not provided.