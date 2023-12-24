1
Atascadero
Local News
ECHO hosts a toy distribution for those in need
Sydney Morgan
1:28 PM, Dec 24, 2023
Atascadero
Kiwanis Aktion Club of Atascadero collects 336 pounds of food for food pantry
Lindsie Hiatt
7:00 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Atascadero
Si’s legacy lives on: Nonprofit sending care packages to troops
Neil Hebert
9:23 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Atascadero
Atascadero tree farm sells out all pre-cut trees in under 2 weeks
Lindsie Hiatt
11:48 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Atascadero
Winter Wonderland returns to Atascadero — and 70 tons of snow with it
Ken Allard
11:41 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Atascadero
Neil Young meets fans at Atascadero record store
Richard Gearhart
6:41 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Atascadero
How you can meet Neil Young in Atascadero this Friday
Katherine Worsham
11:08 AM, Dec 07, 2023
Atascadero
City of Atascadero announces new police chief
Katherine Worsham
12:47 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Paso Robles
Mystery respiratory illness in dogs makes its way to California
Lindsie Hiatt
6:49 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Atascadero
Atascadero Loaves and Fishes sees 20% increase in clientele this year
Lindsie Hiatt
6:34 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Atascadero
A family's dream come true, new Christmas tree farm opens in Atascadero
Ashley Stevens
7:54 AM, Nov 25, 2023
Atascadero
Atascadero Turkey Trot sees record donations, participants this Thanksgiving
Neil Hebert
12:02 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Atascadero
Atascadero encourages local holiday shopping with bonus gift cards
Lindsie Hiatt
12:03 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Atascadero
Rain or shine, the Atascadero Fall Festival is back in action for its third year
Ashley Stevens
7:19 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Fire Watch
Getting into the 'weeds' of wildfire prevention
Lindsie Hiatt
6:40 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Atascadero
Community members celebrate Veterans Day in Atascadero
McKenzie Diaz
8:32 PM, Nov 11, 2023
Atascadero
Ranger and his owner are helping spread awareness about service dogs
Ashley Stevens
6:34 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Atascadero
Central Coast Weavers hosts annual sale and guild showcase
KSBY Staff
7:36 PM, Nov 04, 2023
Atascadero
Road closure for San Marcos Road Repair and Stabilization Project starts Monday
KSBY Staff
11:17 PM, Oct 29, 2023
Atascadero
Atascadero city leaders finalizing road repairs from March storm damages
Ashley Stevens
6:48 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Atascadero
Scares and smiles: Atascadero family's 'Halloween Spooktacular' is back
Katherine Worsham
2:44 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Atascadero
New Atascadero Chipotle includes first 'Chipotlane' in the county
Esther Lo
6:38 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Atascadero
Atascadero community celebrates the city at 50th annual Colony Day
KSBY Staff
8:51 PM, Oct 07, 2023
More News In Your Community