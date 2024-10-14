1 in 3 Americans will display a yard sign this political season, study says

According to a survey of over 1,000 homeowners, one in three respondents plan to display political signs in their yards this election season.

For longtime Atascadero resident Linda Thomas, the signs indicate a difference in opinion between neighbors and those neighbors’ inclination to make their views public.

“The signs actually make me feel like people are shoving their opinion down my throat,” Thomas said. “I don’t care who votes for who. I know what I believe and what I care for but I don’t hold anything against anybody else.”

She said she’s also seen people put up signs where others were already placed.

“We’ve noticed signs on top of signs,” Thomas said. “There will be like a Republican sign and then a Democrat sign.”

Another resident of Atascadero, Dave Johnson, displays political signs on his property every election year.

“I think that we’re supporting a cause and supporting the people who are getting elected and putting their presence out to be known in front of the public,” he said.

There are city guidelines for Atascadero residents to follow regarding these yard signs:

