A tree older than the Great Depression is being cut down Tuesday in Atascadero.

City officials say one of the heritage Deodar cedar trees in the Sunken Gardens is a safety hazard and will be removed.

Officials say it will take about a day to complete the removal of the approximately 100-year-old tree, and the East Mall will be closed during the work.

Its removal will balance the appearance of the park, as the cedar's adjacent counterpart was removed in 2017.