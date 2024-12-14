70 tons of snow awaited eager attendees at Atascadero's Winter Wonderland

It may not be snowing from the sky here on the Central Coast, but some northern San Luis Obispo County residents were still able to enjoy it on the ground during an event this evening.

It's called Winter Wonderland and it's held in Atascadero's Sunken Gardens where 70 tons of snow — and much more — awaited eager attendees.

"Every year we come to see Santa. That's the one part," said lifelong Atascadero resident Derrick Adams who was there with his daughter. "I have pictures of [my daughter] and Santa from 1 year old until now. Every year."

Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy a massive snow slide, an obstacle course, a bungee jump, and, as Adams noted, a visit from Santa and his elves.

Many local organizations came together for the free event, including several schools choirs, dance groups, and skaters from the A-Town skatepark.

The event has been around for over a decade.