71-year-old Atascadero plant nursery for sale

Located along Morro Road in Atascadero, Moore’s Western Nursery has been rooted in the community for decades.

After 41 years of ownership, Moore's current owners, the Pavers, plan to retire and sell the nursery by November.

While the property is currently up for sale, co-owner Marilee Paver said they're in talks with a buyer who's interested in continuing its legacy as a nursery.

“We’re talking right now with a firm that would like to take it over as a nursery,” Paver said.

Since it opened in 1953, the nursery has been run by three families, named after its second owners, the Moores.

The Pavers took over after the Moores 41 years ago, applying their background in the rock, sand and gravel industry to the plant business.

“It really started with my husband saying, ’I think I’m going to go down and see if that nursery that Connor Moore had is for sale.’ And all I said was ’Go!’ and it just transpired from there,” Paver said.

Paver said she’ll miss their customers and employees when she retires.

