A-town Diner to be featured on America's Best Restaurant

A-town Diner in Atascadero is set to be featured on an episode of America's Best Restaurants.

Representatives from America's Best Restaurants said the episode will highlight popular dishes, along with an interview with owners Robert and Melinda Davis about the restaurant's special place in the community.

KSBY stopped by the diner Thursday when the America's Best Restaurants crew was there filming and spoke with the owners.

"We're a small town and the support that I got when I took over the diner was huge," Melinda Davis, owner of A-town Diner said. "Everybody really feels connected here. And having some big company coming in and filming our little town is pretty cool."

The Davis's took over the restaurant from the previous owner Jeanie Dagnall in the fall of 2022.

The restaurant's finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America's Best Restaurants' website.