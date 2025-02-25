American Red Cross seeking volunteers to install free smoke alarms in Atascadero

The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter will soon host the Sound the Alarm home fire safety event in Atascadero on March 1.

The non-profit announced on Monday that it is looking for volunteers to help install hundreds of free smoke alarms in local families' homes during the event.

Sound the Alarm is a part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which officials say has helped save over 2,000 lives – including 15 in Central California – since launching in 2014.

Representatives report that the Pacific Coast Chapter has installed more than 16,500 free smoke alarms and made more than 6,030 households safer across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties.

“Sound the Alarm is a rewarding way to give back and directly help local families,” said Lori Wilson, interim regional CEO and executive director of the Pacific Coast Chapter, in a press release. “It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most vulnerable to home fires.”

Those interested in volunteering from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saturday's event can register on the American Red Cross website.

Officials say no prior experience is needed, and training will be provided at Villa Margarita Mobile Home Park in Atascadero before volunteer teams visit homes to install the smoke alarms and share fire safety information.

To receive a free smoke alarm installation and safety information during Saturday's event, Central Coast residents can schedule an appointment online.