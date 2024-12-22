Animals at Charles Paddock Zoo get an early visit from Santa during holiday event

Although Santa Claus arrives at most households next Wednesday, animals at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero got an early visit during the Holiday Magic event.

On Saturday, zookeepers presented gifts for the animals consisting of fruit and special treats.

Santa Claus was also on-site welcoming visitors.

Attendees enjoyed holiday music and a model railroad display created by the Central Coast Garden Railroad Society.

Beth and Juan Gonzalez, who traveled from Paso Robles for the event, told KSBY about their favorite parts.

“Just seeing all the animals in the back, you know, so chill, and then watching them eat. It's pretty cool," Juan said.

"I think the mongoose lemurs were really fun to watch get their presents because they had the blueberries and they were eating the blueberries, and they were digging in the boxes, and they were kind of going crazy with it. So that was fun," Beth told KSBY.

In support of the event, zoo officials organized an Amazon wish list which supporters could purchase items from for the animals at the zoo.