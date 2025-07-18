Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aquatics Open Swim now available in Atascadero

The City of Atascadero is making a splash this summer with Aquatics Open Swim Hours!

Enjoy Lap Swim, Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., and Rec Swim from 2 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. at the Atascadero High School pool.

Drop-in rates are just $5 per swimmer, or save with a 10-swim pass for $45, valid for both Lap and Rec Swim.

Passes can be purchased at the Colony Park Community Center at 5599 Traffic Way from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or on-site during pool hours.

For details or to register, visit the Community Center or contact Aquatics staff.

