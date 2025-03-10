Watch Now
At Her Table finishes off annual Women's Week with jam-packed festival

Atascadero was buzzing with excitement on Sunday as the annual At Her Table Women's Week Festival filled the Sunken Gardens with food, vendors, and music.

Sunday marked the end of At Her Table's annual Women's Week, which celebrates women in the local food and beverage industry.

This year, organizers say they expanded the closing festival to include over 60 women-owned vendors, live music, food, and drinks.

Candice Custodio, the organization's executive director, told KSBY that the event aimed to honor local women.

"Women help drive this world forward. And we just like to take this month to highlight what we have here on the Central Coast. And we have many amazing women-owned and co-owned businesses. This is kind of our way to showcase them and say thank you, and also, you know, make our community aware of what we have here," Custodio said.

Sunday's free festival finished off 10 days of local events celebrating Women's History Month.

