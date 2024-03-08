At Her Table plans to make history with fireworks on International Women’s Day

This year marks the 3rd annual At Her Table festival, a 10-day celebration of Women’s History Month in which San Luis Obispo County celebrates female-owned and co-owned businesses.

This Friday's At Her Table event will include a fireworks display. Organizers say it will be the first time fireworks have been used to celebrate International Women’s Day on the Central Coast.

At Her Table founder Michelle Barrera said she chose to incorporate fireworks into the celebration to honor women in a way that’s never been done before.

“You know, I thought of so many big events, big holidays that have had fireworks, and I haven't ever seen anything for International Women's Day,” Barrera said.

The display is just one way Barrera’s event has grown since it originated in 2021.

“Every year we get better and better at growing this event, and this year has been completely magical. Every event I go to is completely full. There's a lot of great energy and the women are so happy, they're so proud, and it's a wonderful celebration for everyone to participate in,” Barrera said.

Co-owner of Órale Taqueria in Paso Robles, Kristin Casillas, has participated all three years and appreciates the community support she’s felt as a result.

“Being a small business owner, we don't have the answers to everything and knowing that we have partners in the community that are willing to lift us up, even though sometimes we can be in competition, is really incredible,” Casillas said.

At Her Table's International Women's Day Celebration will take place from 5-8 p.m. on March 8 at the Atascadero Sunken Gardens at 6505 El Camino Real. The fireworks display is set for 7 p.m.

For more information on other At Her Table events, click here.

