At Her Table Street Festival brings over 50 vendors to Atascadero

Community members enjoyed a fun-filled Sunday at a free street fair featuring over 50 vendors in downtown Atascadero.

There was a variety of delicious foods, refreshing drinks, and live music while community members shopped and explored.

The fair was a part of the county-wide ten-day At Her Table events celebrating Women's History Month.

KSBY stopped by the fair on Sunday and spoke to Michelle Barrera, the founder of At Her Table.

"If someone wasn't able to make it to any of the At Her Table events or food specials, we have the directory on our website At Her Table of a woman-owned business near you in the food beverage, or lodging industry," Barrera said.

According to At Her Table's website, At Her Table is a dynamic community-focused organization that champions women-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry along the Central Coast.