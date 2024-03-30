Atascadero advances downtown parking, traffic safety and congestion plan

In an effort to address concerns regarding emergency accessibility, public safety and traffic congestion downtown, the City of Atascadero drafted a Downtown Infrastructure Enhancement Plan several years ago.

Now, they’re preparing to put the plan into motion with construction expected in June.

That plan lays out recommendations for future road improvements that would take into account pedestrian and bike access, parking opportunities and crosswalk safety.

Atascadero resident of 15 years, Robert Lewis, shared his take on parking and traffic in the downtown area off of Entrada Ave.

“This new one-way street area has become really congested, especially for like the people that live on this street,” Lewis said.

As the final design phase wraps up and construction approaches, Atascadero could plan to see more than 100 angled parking spots in the middle of El Camino Real by next spring. This would connect businesses on both sides of El Camino Real and create more spots for shoppers like Anna Luque.

“This area here is pretty narrow. I mean, I think they could use more parking or have a little more room in between because it’s pretty narrow — the streets,” Luque said.

The plan includes other improvements like high visibility crosswalks and green-colored bike lanes to ensure safety for those using other modes of transportation.

The city has yet to confirm the total cost of the project, but construction is set to begin this June and wrap up by next spring.

