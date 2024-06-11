Atascadero breaks ground on El Camino Real road improvements

Construction along El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero officially broke ground on Monday. The project aims to improve public safety in the downtown area and add more parking.

The $11 million project is both state and federally funded, and it's been seven years in the making.

“This project will make it easier to bike and make it easier to walk," City Manager Jim Lewis said. "Our downtown includes our high school and our junior high school. We have kids walking across the street in the morning, in the afternoon and at lunch.”

Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction along this 0.6-mile stretch of El Camino Real between Highway 41 and Rosario Avenue.

City leaders hope the project will make an impact by reducing speed, improving roadway visibility, and expanding walkways and bike paths.

“The city council came into the businesses and asked how they could help us and build the town up," Back Porch Bakery Manager Elena Ikeda said. " That was probably my biggest issue was we need more parking."

Heavy construction such as utility and pavement work will continue through December of this year. From January to April 2025, asphalt, landscaping, street furnishing, and sidewalk work will take place.

“We've had over 30 public meetings as we work with businesses, our residents, to actually design the future of our downtown," Lewis added.

“It's still hard to find parking," Ikeda said of the current state downtown. "I can just imagine it's going to get twice as hectic downtown during the construction, but I'm really hoping that after a year it's going to pay off and that it'll just be 100 times better.”

City leaders also hope the project will accelerate the growth of the downtown core.

“If it accommodates and benefits the community, not just in the parking availability, but in the business aspect and the availability for the parking for the customers, the employees, staff and everything like that, it’s a win-win scenario," Atascadero resident Earl Ray Cisco said.

Business owners and community members are urged to reach out to the city regarding concerns during the construction process. A construction manager will also be on-site to answer questions from the community. More information on the project can be found here.