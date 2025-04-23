Atascadero considers increasing wastewater rates for residents

The Atascadero City Council is proposing increased wastewater rates. If approved at the city council meeting Tuesday night, notices will be mailed to all property owners connected to the city's municipal sanitary sewer system.

Those notices are part of California's Proposition 218, known as "The Right to Vote on Taxes Act," and allow affected residents to protest the proposed wastewater increase. Once the public has been notified, City Council will reconvene on June 10th for a public hearing to further discuss the rate increase.

Atascadero resident Jeri Heit explained why she can't afford a higher utility cost during these financially difficult times.

“I have to start saying no. I've always voted 'Yes' on the taxes to repair our streets and schools," Heit said, "As we start finding that our money is just not stretching, I've got to start saying no to a lot of these taxes."

Jonathan Fellows lives on a property with a septic tank and therefore, isn't directly impacted by the increase. However, he understands the city's need to increase rates.

"I'd probably vote for it. I generally think that bond issues to support infrastructure building [are] ok," Fellows said.

These higher wastewater rates would generate an estimated $895,000 in revenue to offset the cost of running and treating the city's wastewater and infrastructure upgrades.

July 2023 marked the last time the City Council raised wastewater rates. Before then, rates had remained the same for 25 years.

For more information on the city's proposal, click here.