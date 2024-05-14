Atascadero couple loses 11 sheep in apparent dog attack

An Atascadero family is grieving after they say two dogs got through their fence and killed all of their sheep.

Eleven sheep, rescued from a neighboring home, became family members to Thomas and Jamie Ruggiero. According to the couple, they had no plans of owning sheep, but when the original owner became too sick to care for the animals, they stepped in to help.

“We ended up just cutting a hole in the fence with her permission, of course, and just coaxed them onto the property," Thomas said. "And it's just been, you know, they've been our babies since. “

Things changed for the worse the morning of April 5, when Jamie noticed two dogs covered in blood in the sheep's enclosure. Ten sheep had been killed and one had to be put down due to her injuries.

Thomas tried to contain the dogs, but they escaped. Later, a neighbor told them he'd spotted one of the dogs believed to be involved in the attack.

“Then it was at that point that, according to his eyewitness account, the dog jumped into this black car driven by a woman," Thomas said. "He chased and kind of followed her down to the (Highway) 101 North onramp over by the Home Depot. “

According to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, the dogs are described as a white husky and another large white dog with no specific breed. However, without confirmation of which specific dogs are responsible, the investigation is stalled.

Animal Services says its officers are patrolling the Ruggiero's neighborhood off Potrero Road near Traffic Way, and they ask anyone who thinks they see dogs in the area matching the description to contact them at (805) 781-4400.

“We've had friends, neighbors, complete strangers, just really step up for us in the community and just get the word out," Jamie Ruggiero said. "Offer to just feet-on-the-street kind of a thing.”

While the Ruggieros are devastated by the loss of their sheep, they say there's still a lot to be thankful for.

“Out of everything, that's the silver lining is the new bonds of friendship and community," Jamie said.

If you have any information that could help with the case, contact San Luis Obispo County Animal Services.