Atascadero family displaced after house catches fire Tuesday afternoon

A local family is displaced after a fire destroyed their house in Atascadero Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said a single-family residence in the 7800 block of Cristobal Avenue caught fire and was fully engulfed when first responders arrived around 3:30 p.m.

All residents were able to escape and are safe, fire officials said, although two were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

The fire is believed to have started on the outside of the house and moved inside, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of the displaced family, described as local, longtime Atascadero residents.

The family also reportedly lost a vehicle in the fire.

The GoFundMe page, organized by Vivienne Stowe on behalf of Jared Roza, said it's attempting to raise funds for "basic necessities and food for this family during this tragic time." Nearly $1,500 has been raised as of Tuesday night.

The page said all of the family's animals are safe, too.