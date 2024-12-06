Atascadero High School families notified of contagious 'whooping cough' case

On Friday, Atascadero High School officials notified families that a student at the school had been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as "whooping cough."

The Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) Nursing Services department attached a letter to the notification detailing important information about the illness.

A person with "whooping cough" can showcase common cold symptoms and eventually can develop severe coughing fits, according to AUSD Nursing Services.

Officials say people with the illness are most infectious when they are experiencing cold-like symptoms and up to 3 weeks after the onset of severe coughing.

AUSD Nursing Services adds that vaccinated individuals can get pertussis, but that it is usually milder.

District representatives advise anyone showing signs of the illness to stay home and contact their physician.

Students who have been diagnosed with pertussis may return to school once they have completed 5 days of antibiotics, according to officials.

AUSD says families can find more information about the contagious illness by reaching their healthcare provider, contacting San Luis Obispo Public Health at (805) 781-5500, or by calling AUSD Nursing Services at (805) 462-4200.